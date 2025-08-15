Having pets to be made easier for military families at Chicksands and Henlow

Up to 500 forces families living in military housing at Chicksands and Henlow are set to enjoy greater freedoms, including having pets.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until now, military families faced a lengthy approval process to own pets. From this week, they can keep up to two dogs, cats or smaller pets without needing permission, recognising the vital role pets play in family life, especially for families separated by deployments.

The changes are part of the government’s new Consumer Charter which will also make it easier for people to decorate their properties and run businesses from their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Consumer Charter is part of the forthcoming Defence Housing Strategy, which will set out plans for a generational renewal of forces housing.

Military families at Chicksands and Henlow can now keep up to two dogs, cats or smaller pets without needing permission

The improvements are underpinned by an investment of more than £7 billion in military accommodation, including an extra £1.5 billion to support urgent repairs and long-term renewal of family homes.

Last year the Government agreed a landmark deal to bring back 36,000 military homes into public ownership, including nearly 500 in Bedfordshire.

Alistair Strathern MP said: “Our Armed Forces go the extra mile in their service, and it’s only right they and their families have a proper home to live in with the freedoms and comforts many of us take for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since being elected I’ve been campaigning for greater investment and action to ensure our local service personnel can live in homes fit for heroes, and this week’s announcement is another positive step forward.

“I’m especially pleased that local forces families will now find it easier to own pets, decorate their homes, and run a small business from home.

“These may sound like simple things, but they make a huge difference to quality of life and mental wellbeing.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.