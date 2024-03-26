Hearts charity plans event for Moggerhanger hospice
A group working to raise funds for St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger is holding a charity event next week.
Hearts for Moggerhanger is holding a nearly new sale of ladies, men's, children, and baby
Advertisement
Advertisement
Organiser Christina Boxall said: “Hopefully we will be able to reach £30,000 with this sale. We are grateful for the great support we receive from the community, and this sale is back by popular request. We look forward to seeing you there, get yourselves a Bargain and help us to help the Hospice at the same time.”
The event will be held in St Mary's Hall, (opposite the Church) on April 6 from 10am - 2 pm
Free parking , also tea, coffee and cakes available, with area to sit and enjoy, and meet friends.