Hearts for Moggerhanger fundraisers praise public for generous donations

A dedicated group of volunteers have raised over £12,000 for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice and Potton Dementia Group.

Determined chums Christina Boxall, Judi Hobbs, and Geraldine Clarke, with help from friends Sheila Springell and Ruth Norman call themselves 'Hearts for Moggerhanger' and have been busy holding stalls and selling donated items in aid of the charity.

Chronicle readers may remember Christina, whose late husband Tony was cared for by the hospice, and who co-founded the group to give back to its staff and raise awareness about their "wonderful" work.

Left: Hearts for Moggerhanger - Judi Hobbs, Geraldine Clark, Sheila Springell, and Christina Boxall. Right: Charity Chums - Geraldine Clark, Judi Hobbs, Sheila Springell, and Christina Boxall.

Christina said: "We are grateful to our community for their much appreciated support. Without their help, we could not help the hospice.

"St John's is such a help to people who are facing probably the worst time in their lives. We are fortunate to have them in our area and I want to emphasise how much we appreciate people's donations.

"It is a place of care, support, and a lifeline to many."

During August, the group held a stall at St John's Hospice fete, raising £400, while during September the team held a stall at the Potton Show, raising another £341.

Charity Chums, with some of the Christmas prizes. Left to right: Christina, Geraldine and Judi.

However, on occasions, the group transforms and 'changes hats', so you may see them as the 'Charity Chums' for Potton Dementia Group.

The team raised £400 for the group at Potton Summer Seasonal Market and £376 at Potton Autumn Seasonal Market.

Christina explained: "One of us has a husband with severe dementia, so we thought it would be good to help the local dementia group."

Hearts for Moggerhanger with some festive goodies! Left to right: Judi, Geraldine and Christina.

Their next fundraising event will once again be as Hearts for Moggerhanger, as the team visit Potton Christmas Market and Potton Christmas Lights switch on November 27 at 3.30pm with a children’s Christmas tombola, Christmas stall, and auction.

They will then be changing hats to become the Charity Chums at the Seasonal Winter Market in Potton on December 4 with a Christmas stall, a Christmas raffle and their usual items for sale, including jigsaws and books. This will be in aid of Potton Dementia Group and Music for Memory.

Christina concluded: "Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last year. We are delighted to have raised nearly £12,000 in a year!

"Our target is £15,000 and to help us achieve our aim, we would appreciate any donations of raffle prizes, pocket money toys, good soft toys, sweets, Christmas items, and recycled Christmas baubles.

"Tysoes on the Market Square will kindly take any items for us at the shop. We are most grateful to them for helping us.