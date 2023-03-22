News you can trust since 1891
By Christina BoxallContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:49 GMT

A group of fundraisers will be holding a nearly new sale to help raise vital cash for Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Christina Boxall formed Hearts for Moggerhanger in memory of her husband Tony who passed away on December 30, 2019 aged 72.

He was a patient at the hospice several times, while palliative care nurses allowed him to spend his last days at home.

L-R. Judi Hobbs, Geraldine Clark, Sheila Springell, Christina Boxall
Now Christina and her friends Judi Hobbs and Geraldine Clarke have joined forces to help fundraise for the hospice – raising more than £23,000 so far.

The latest venture is a nearly new sale, which will take place at 1 King Street in Potton on Saturday, March 25 from 10am to 4pm.

Christina explained: “We have been overwhelmed with people's generosity. We’ve wonderful clothes, shoes, accessories, household and more.

"St John’s is a professional, caring place, helping people at some of life’s hardest times. Locally many have experienced their wonderful care and help to the family. We hope to help them be there for others in the future.”

As well as grabbing a bargain and helping the hospice, there will also be delicious tea, coffee and cakes to enjoy.

Special thanks go to the many businesses who have supported the venture, including Simon Auckland for the use of his property – a restaurant that was forced to close due to Covid – and Tysoe’s for acting as a collection point.

