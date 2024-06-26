Check the temperature before taking your dog for a walk this summer. Image: Shutterstock.

Bedfordshire dog owners are being advised to take care as temperatures soar.

Walking on a hot day can lead pooches to develop to mild dehydration, lethargy, paw burns and even heat stroke - with signs including excessive panting, 'glazed over' eyes, red gums and tongue, drooling restlessness, and runny poo.

If heat stroke progresses, there may also be additional signs, such as weakness, collapse, and trouble breathing.

Dr Linda Simon, resident vet at Northamptonshire business Pooch and Mutt, said: "A phrase that has stuck with me since my university days is that: 'A dog never died from missing a walk'. Many owners feel pressured into walking their dog every day, but this can do more harm than good when the weather is hot.

"Different dogs will tolerate different temperatures and those who are very young, very old, unwell or short-nosed (brachycephalic) are less tolerant of hot days. All dogs should tolerate up to 20 degrees celsious, but some more susceptible individuals may struggle."

The ideal time to walk your dog is in the morning, before the sun has warmed the ground. Evening is next best, as the day cools down. Stick to the shade, and skip walks when it is too hot.

Dr Simon added: "If your dog starts to show signs of heat stroke, cool them off right away by pouring cool water over them (not their head) and using fans. Don’t put a wet towel on them - this traps heat beside their body.

"Bring them to the nearest vets immediately, calling ahead to let them know."