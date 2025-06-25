Heatwave forces cancellation of Biggleswade Carnival parade

The theme for this year's Biggleswade Carnival was The Show Must Go On, although sadly the planned parade fell victim to the hot weather

The high temperatures on Saturday June 21 forced the cancellation of this year’s Biggleswade Carnival parade for the first time in its history.

Although the planned theme for the event was The Show Must Go On, with forecasts predicting around 30C heat, organisers took the difficult decision a couple of days before to cancel the parade.

Explaining their decision on social media organisers said: "Unfortunately due to the length of the route and not being allowed vehicles in the parade we do not feel we can offer a completely safe and risk free parade for those involved.

"Understandably cancelling still comes with unavoidable costs, such as insurance and admin fees, along with road closure notice requirement sadly means rescheduling isn’t possible this year.

Dreams Theatre School were among the groups scheduled to take part in the carnival parade, and despite its cancellation, their team received medal memorabilia and enjoyed their usual class

"We would like to thank all of the participants, volunteers and organisations that have been involved in the planning and organisation of this year’s parade."

Sarju Patel, a member of the carnival committee and a town councillor in Biggleswade told the Chronicle the decision was not taken lightly.

"It was very disappointing to have to cancel the carnival," Patel said.

"The participants had all prepared, and we were sad to have to take the decision, which we did not do lightly.

"Some parents pulled their children out of taking part before we made our decision due to the weather forecast, and we were influenced by that.

"Over the years the number of entrants has decreased and participation has dwindled."

Among the groups that were due to perform in the carnival were the Dreams Theatre School who commented: "Ah bless you, such a tough decision but we completely understand.

"Thank you for all the hours you and the team put into organising it and I know you must be really sad and gutted."

The Biggleswade Sea Cadets were also due to take part and posted: "We have just had word from the organisers that due to the weather warnings in place over the weekend that they are taking the decision to cancel the parade.

"As you can imagine, we are all absolutely gutted but the safety of everyone involved has to come first.

"We extend our thanks to Biggleswade Community Carnival for all of their efforts to organise the parade. It is a thankless task to try and put something like this together."

Despite the carnival parade’s cancellation, a funfair organised by Harris & Sons was still operating in the town, while some groups had get togethers wearing their own costumes.

The carnival programme started earlier this month with the duck race, while a children’s disco is due to take place on Sunday June 29 at the Weatherley Centre between 2pm and 4pm.

Tickets are available for the disco from the centre.

Preparations for next year’s carnival will start soon and Patel urged anyone interested in helping make the event a success to get in touch.

"We need more people to come forward to help to continue to make the carnival a success," he said.

"Volunteers have their own jobs and busy lives, and it is a huge task to organise a big event like this, with all the red tape there is to get through."

Anyone interested in finding out more about what is involved or offering help with organising next year’s carnival should email [email protected].

