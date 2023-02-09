Helen Nellis, who received her award on Tuesday

Helen Nellis was awarded the CVO (Commander of the Royal Victorian Order) by Queen Elizabeth in her final Birthday Honours List in 2022 for exceptional services to the monarch and to the country.

She was presented with the honour by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, accompanied by husband Professor Joseph Nellis and her children.

Helen said: “It was a great privilege to serve our Queen and the County of Bedfordshire for eleven years. It was a privilege to accept this honour from HM the King on behalf of every person in Bedfordshire who works to build a kinder and fairer society where all can feel valued and have the opportunity to thrive.”