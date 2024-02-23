Megan Dennis's dream of being a professional golfer is almost a reality. Now she's hoping the public will sponsor her so she can win a place on next year's Ladies European Tour.

She picked up her first club aged three, encouraged by keen golfer dad Matt, who owns an air-conditioning company.

“And I’ve never looked back,” smiles former Samuel Whitbread schoolgirl Megan Dennis, 24, who’s been playing at Woburn Golf Club since she was nine and is now well on the way to making her dream of becoming a professional golfer a reality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After winning a full scholarship to Florida Tech in America, she switched to Pepperdine University where she graduated with a degree in Psychology and a Masters In Dispute Resolution.

Throughout her time there she represented the Women's Golf Team, travelling around the States and gaining valuable experience.

She says the highlight of her career so far was putting the winning shot to help her Florida Tech team secure the Division II NCAA National Championship in 2019: “We overcame a lot of adversity to win and it was a great moment for us.”

Megan is now back in the UK and after her performance at the Ladies European Tour School in December last year has qualified for LETAS (Ladies European Tour Access Series). This provides women who are either professional or aspiring amateur golfers with the opportunity to compete at a high level and earn world ranking points

Advertisement

Advertisement

She says: “My goal this year is to finish in the top seven so I can obtain a full Ladies European Tour Card for the 2025 season.”

She’ll also be playing in The Rose Ladies Series and taking part in about 25 events across Europe and the UK, which will cost in the region of £15,000.

So she’s set up a gofundme page for donations to help her prepare and perform to the best of her ability.

Megan says: “The courses here are different to those I played in America as the grass is not the same. In England, they also tend to be more tree lined.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her favourite is still Woburn where she plays with her dad when she’s in town: “He’s very proud of what I’ve achieved and so supportive of my goals and dreams.”