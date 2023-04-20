Help shape the future of services to support people affected by domestic abuse in Central Bedfordshire​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Central Beds Council is inviting people to take part in a survey which tackles the subject of domestic abuse.

The Domestic Abuse Needs Assessment survey is being conducted to better understand public perceptions of domestic abuse with the opportunity for people have their say.

The questionnaire will ask people what they believe are the most effective ways to provide support to individuals and families affected by domestic abuse with information on BDAP Support Hubs where someone experiencing domestic abuse can make a confidential call, use the internet safely, or just be somewhere safe.

People are being invited to share their experiences of domestic abuse in a new survey

In the UK, it is estimated that one in four women and one in six men will be affected during their lifetime.

A spokesman said: “We want to hear about people’s lived experiences, to develop our understanding of the public’s perceptions of domestic abuse, and the support services they have used if they have experienced it or been worried about their own behaviour.

“We will use feedback from the survey to shape future services to support people who have experienced domestic abuse. Feedback will also help us develop our domestic abuse strategy, which will be launched in 2025.”

The government defines domestic abuse as any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive, threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between those aged 16 or over who are, or have been, intimate partners or family members regardless of gender or sexuality.