Help The Need Project spread Christmas joy to Central Bedfordshire families

Help the Need Project this Christmas

Christmas is traditionally a time for giving – and this year the Need Project is once again calling for donations of festive fare to help families in need.

Each year the Need Project hands out more than a thousand Christmas hampers to spread joy to families who would otherwise have to go without.

And while it’s based in Stotfold, it helps people across Chronicle Country.

It’s not just there for Christmas either – as the project hands out thousands of pounds worth of food each and every month.

Project Leader Gordon Hamilton explained: “We’re giving away around £23,000 of food every month.

“We also give out around 300 carrier bags of things to people who need it who drop by the centre.

“We’re the biggest food provider in Central Beds now. I wish we weren’t – I wish we were out of business and we didn’t have to do it!”

Last year the Need Project handed out an astonishing 1,200 hampers.

Gordon added: “If we’d had to buy everything, including the presents, we would have spent at least £80,000 – but we didn’t have to because we’re very blessed.”

This year the Need Project is asking for donations of festive treats including selection boxes, Christmas puddings, mince pies with a long shelf life and any other goodies that people would like to donate.

It’s also asking for donations of presents for children, which it hands out to two local refuges – along with gifts for their mums.

Last year it helped spread some sparkle by handing out more than 500 presents – and is expecting to hand out even more presents and hampers this year as it is continually getting busier.

And Gordon says that the community has come together since the pandemic.

He said: “Since Covid, for me especially, it’s really been lovely to see people coming out and donating and doing fundraising things.

“It’s been really refreshing and it’s nice to help people.

“Some people are really struggling and if we can help them, it’s a nice feeling.

“We have incredible support throughout CentralBeds and beyond and this is what makes it possible for us to operate on the scale we do.”

Items can be dropped off at The Need Project Centre, 36 High Street, Stotfold from Monday to Friday between 11am and 1pm.