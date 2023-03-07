Henlow runner will take on London Marathon to support sufferers of Multiple sclerosis

A determined runner from Henlow will be taking on the London Marathon to support sufferers of Multiple sclerosis (MS).

Lotte Gough, 51, has dreamed of running the London Marathon ever since she was a teenager and is thrilled to be taking on the 26.2 mile challenge for Herts MS Therapy Centre.

But while she had competed in half marathons, 10k events and a tough mudder, gaining entry to the most popular marathon in the world proved almost impossible.

Lotte with her inspiration - her father, Pete.

Lotte, a learning support assistant at Samuel Whitbread Academy, said: "When my dad Pete entered the event in 1987 I made it my ambition to follow in his footsteps one day. Trouble is it has taken me a long time to secure a place!

“Deep down I'm terrified as I've never run more than 13 miles before. But raising money for a worthy cause will help get me round. I'm nervous but determined that 2023 will be my London Marathon year.”

Lotte had previously restricted herself to gym work but started running again a few years ago, beginning with the Standalone 10k in Letchworth. But fate had bigger plans for the sportswoman, and following this, she was finally successful in the public ballot for London 2023.

Feeling inspired, she explained: "A friend told me Herts MS Therapy Centre were looking for runners to take part and raise money for them as well. This was perfect for me as they are local and the more I found out about the charity the more I wanted to help. Covid hit the country and charities really hard, which has helped motivate me to run and raise money too, especially as I had the virus.”

Lotte's training schedule is progressing well and commenced with an Easter 10k event in St Albans last year. And despite a training injury in January, the tenacious runner is now back on track.

You can donate to Lotte via her fundraising page.

