Here are 12 autumn walks to enjoy around Bedfordshire

From the golden leaves lining riverside paths to sweeping views across the Downs, the county is full of seasonal walks that showcase its natural beauty.

In this guide, we round up some of the very best spots to visit — from well-known favourites to hidden gems tucked away in woodland and countryside. Whether you’re looking for a gentle weekend stroll or a good hike, these routes offer something for everyone.

Walking through the county’s woodlands, meadows, and riversides isn’t just a chance to catch a beautiful sunrise or sunset — it’s also great for your mental health, giving you a moment of calm, fresh air, and space to think.

So if you’re ready to make the most of the season, pull on your walking boots and discover the best autumn walks Bedfordshire has to offer.

1 . Priory Country Park This large reserve in Bedford combines lakes, reedbeds, meadows and woodland. In autumn, the trees around the lake turn deep red and gold, and it's a brilliant place to watch migrating birds resting on the water.

2 . The Forest of Marston Vale & Millennium Country Park With more than a million trees planted, the Forest of Marston Vale, just outside Bedford, is one of the best places in Bedfordshire to experience autumn woodland on a big scale. It also has open meadows and wetlands where you might see deer, owls and fungi in season.

3 . Moggerhanger Park Woodlands Moggerhanger Park Woodlands, just east of Bedford, offers a less manicured landscape than many town parks, with chestnuts, oaks and birches providing a canopy of autumn colour. It's also rich in fungi (don't eat them!) and is great for a quiet, natural walk.