Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for 11 businesses in the Biggleswade, Sandy and Shefford area

New food hygiene ratings have been published for 11 of Chronicle country's establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The latest results mean that of Central Bedfordshire's 156 takeaways with ratings, 86 (55 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

And of the area's 288 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections

Rated 5:

Southill Village Store & Tea Room at 55 High Street, Southill, Biggleswade; rated on December 3

The Bridge at 50 High Street, Shefford, Bedfordshire; rated on December 7

The White Hart at Mill Lane, Campton, Shefford; rated on December 7

Express Coffee at The Cafe, Sandy Railway Station, Station Road, Sandy; rated on December 8

Rated 4:

Cafe Eight at 8 Market Square, Biggleswade; rated on October 26.

Tawa Restaurant at Deadmans Cross, Shefford; rated on October 28

The Crown at 2 Ickwell Road, Northill, Biggleswade; rated on October 28

Little P's Smokehouse at The Rose Inn, 75 High Street, Biggleswade; rated on October 29.

The True Briton at 27 Hospital Road, Arlesey; rated on November 3

Rated 3:

The Gardeners Arms at 37 Potton Road, Biggleswade; rated on October 28

Rated 2: