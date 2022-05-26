Mayor of Biggleswade, Councillor Grant Fage, said: "Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee is a special moment in our country's history, a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for us all.

"The tireless 70 years of service the Queen has offered our country and the Commonwealth is inspirational, and we look forward to marking this achievement together as a town.

"However people are commemorating the Jubilee, whether having a peaceful time with friends and family, or partying in Great British festive fashion, on behalf on Biggleswade Town Council, I wish everyone an enjoyable weekend!"

FLASHBACK: A Jubilee Street Party in Mead End Biggleswade in 2012

Mayor of Sandy, Councillor Martin Pettitt, said: "As we approach this special time in our country's history and prepare to celebrate we should pause and give thanks for the long life and the selfless dedicated service our Sovereign Queen Elizabeth has given in her 70 year reign. Jackie and I wish everyone in Sandy an enjoyable and memorable Platinum Jubilee weekend and as we celebrate and give thanks to her Majesty the Queen, 'Long May She Reign!'"

There will be the following road closures in the area:

Biggleswade, Spring Close, from outside 22 to 17, June 5, midday to 7pm

Biggleswade, Market Place, whole length, June 2: 5pm-11pm, June 5: 6am - 10pm

Biggleswade, Boddington Gardens, 8a to No. 43, June 3 midday to 8pm

Biggleswade, Mountbatten Drive/Ashley Gardens, whole length, from No. 31 to Ashley Gardens No.11, June 4, 11am - 9pm

Broom, High Street, from the junction of Southill Road to the junction of Brancroft Avenue, June 5 10am - 10pm

Clifton, Church Street, Grange Street to just before the Maple Tree Triangle, June 5 midday to 5pm

Clifton, Grange Street, from junction with Shefford to junction with Church Street, June 2, 8pm to 10.30pm

Moggerhanger, Blunham Road, from Guinea pub to the Village Hall, June 5, 11am to 3pm

Potton, south side of Market Square, full length of Brook End, Hatley Road from Sutton Road to Gamlingay Road, June 2, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Sandy, Mills Walk, whole length, June 4, midday to 8pm

Sandy, St Neots Road, from after junction with Windsor Way to Banks Drive, June 5, midday onwards

Sandy, St Swithun’s Way, June 2, midday – 5pm

Shefford, New Street, from junction with Ampthill Road to bollards outside number 63, June 3, 11am - 3pm