Here's how you can celebrate centenary and rededication of Shefford's war memorial

Proud Shefford residents will gather on Armistice Day to celebrate the centenary and rededication of their war memorial.

The monument was first erected one hundred years ago, funded by public donations to record and remember the names of those who sacrificed their lives during the two World Wars for the good of Shefford and the country.

It was unveiled and dedicated by the community on Sunday, November 13, back in 1921.

Shefford War Memorial. Photos: Cllr Paul Mackin.

Since then, it has stood in the Town Square, weathering the passing of time and commemorating Shefford’s fallen.

Mayor of Shefford, Councillor Paul Mackin, said: "At the end of last year we realised that the memorial was one hundred years old this November. We started a project to carry out some renovations to the lettering and give the stone work a general clean.

"It was partially funded by a Ward Councillor grant, and a generous donation from a local business who funded a local artist to repaint the lettering of the names.

"Holding this small ceremony to commemorate the original unveiling will, we hope, raise the importance of such memorials in people’s minds.

"We are inviting groups of young people to the rededication event with the hope that will they carry on caring for these memorials in the future.

"We feel that it is important that the price paid for our freedoms is recognised by our younger community members."

The rededication service will be held at 11am on the morning of November 11 in the Town Square.

The service will be attended by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis, members of the Royal British Legion and Town Council, young people from Shefford Lower School, and descendants of those named on the memorial.

Cllr Mackin added: "Are you a descendant of one of the brave people named on our memorial? If you are, we would like to invite you to attend the rededication service."