Have you got a story you want to share? Well, don’t keep it to yourself!

The Biggleswade Chronicle has launched a new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and into our printed edition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your World is simple and quick to use allowing you to get the message across to thousands of people.

Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/ to submit your story

Using this link, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to us.