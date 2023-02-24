Here’s how you can submit an article to the Biggleswade Chronicle
Share your stories with us
Have you got a story you want to share? Well, don’t keep it to yourself!
The Biggleswade Chronicle has launched a new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and into our printed edition.
Your World is simple and quick to use allowing you to get the message across to thousands of people.
Using this link, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to us.
So, if you are raising money for charity and need support, have launched a new book, or your group or organisation has been out and about, just visit Your World, also accessible via the ‘Submit Your Story’ link at the top of this page – or click on this link.