News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING

Here's the Christmas road closures to avoid around Biggleswade and Sandy

Towns and villages in Chronicle country are preparing for the festive season
By Lynn Hughes
Published 16th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT
The Sandy lights switch on is always a popular event - Photo June EssexThe Sandy lights switch on is always a popular event - Photo June Essex
The Sandy lights switch on is always a popular event - Photo June Essex

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

Central Bedfordshire Council has provided a list of road closures for towns and villages over the next few weeks as they hold their traditional Christmas lights switch on and festive celebrations.

Closures and times are:

Biggleswade: Market Square, Station Road, Hitchin Road and Bonds Lane, November 24 6am until 10pm and Market Square, December 24 6am until 6pm

Blunham: High Street,December 2, 2pm until 9pm

Most Popular

Clophill: The Green, December 3, 1pm until 8pm

Sandy: Market square, Decembe 3, 8am until 8pm

Shefford: High Street, November 25, 2.30pm until 10pm

Stotfold: High Street, November 25, 10am until 9pm

A spokesman for Biggleswade Town Council said of its November 24 event: “This event is a highlight of the year for our community and the council can't wait to see the town light up with Christmas cheer.”

Related topics:Central Bedfordshire CouncilBiggleswadeStation Road