Here's the Christmas road closures to avoid around Biggleswade and Sandy

Towns and villages in Chronicle country are preparing for the festive season

The Sandy lights switch on is always a popular event - Photo June Essex

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

Central Bedfordshire Council has provided a list of road closures for towns and villages over the next few weeks as they hold their traditional Christmas lights switch on and festive celebrations.

Closures and times are:

Biggleswade: Market Square, Station Road, Hitchin Road and Bonds Lane, November 24 6am until 10pm and Market Square, December 24 6am until 6pm

Blunham: High Street,December 2, 2pm until 9pm

Clophill: The Green, December 3, 1pm until 8pm

Sandy: Market square, Decembe 3, 8am until 8pm

Shefford: High Street, November 25, 2.30pm until 10pm

Stotfold: High Street, November 25, 10am until 9pm

