Here's the Christmas road closures to avoid around Biggleswade and Sandy
Central Bedfordshire Council has provided a list of road closures for towns and villages over the next few weeks as they hold their traditional Christmas lights switch on and festive celebrations.
Closures and times are:
Biggleswade: Market Square, Station Road, Hitchin Road and Bonds Lane, November 24 6am until 10pm and Market Square, December 24 6am until 6pm
Blunham: High Street,December 2, 2pm until 9pm
Clophill: The Green, December 3, 1pm until 8pm
Sandy: Market square, Decembe 3, 8am until 8pm
Shefford: High Street, November 25, 2.30pm until 10pm
Stotfold: High Street, November 25, 10am until 9pm
A spokesman for Biggleswade Town Council said of its November 24 event: “This event is a highlight of the year for our community and the council can't wait to see the town light up with Christmas cheer.”