Here's when Biggleswade, Sandy and Shefford's Christmas light switch-ons are taking place

Businesses and performers joining in with the festivities include: Queenergy, Drink Biggleswade, The Jerk Hub, Kirsty’s Cakes and more.

A town council spokesman said: "There’s something for everyone so come on down, see what’s on offer and support our local businesses!"

Timetable: Midday -1pm Christmas Music; 1pm - 1.30pm St Andrew’s Lower School; 1.30pm - 2pm Christmas Music; 2pm - 2.30pm Ivel Valley; 2.30pm -3pm Biggleswade Academy; 3pm - 4.30pm Christmas Music; 4.30pm - 5pm School of Dance; 5pm - 5.30pm Biggleswade Sea Cadets; 5.30pm - 6pm Edward Peake Middle School Steel Band; 6pm - 6.30pm Biggleswade Amateur Theatrical Society; 6.30pm - 6.45pm Edward Peake Middle School and Biggleswade and District Choral Society; 6.45pm - 6.55pm Carnival Court and Dignitaries, Mayor Grant Fage, and Reverend Liz Oglesby-Elong; 6.55pm - 7pm; lights switch on with John Godel; 7pm - 8pm, Queenergy (Queen cover band).

LEFT: Sandy Christmas Lights Switch On. Image: Sandy Town Council. RIGHT: Biggleswade Christmas Lights switch on. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.

Sandy's Christmas Lights switch-on event takes place this Sunday (November 27) from midday in the Market Square. Live music, a fun fair, hot food, and mulled wine are just some of the treats on offer and Santa will be waiting to meet everyone, too.

At 4.30pm the lights will be switched on by the Mayor of Sandy Town Council, Councillor Martin Pettitt, and the Carnival Stars. Staff and volunteers will be working in the Market Square, the entrance to Pleasant Place and the town centre end of Cambridge Road all day, for set up and take down. The Town Council has secured closures for these roads between 8am and 8pm. It wishes to thank the Friends of Sandy Christmas Lights and "expects this year's event to be as exciting as ever".

