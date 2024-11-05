Here's when Stotfold's Remembrance services, wreath laying and parade will take place

A previous Remembrance Day event in Stotfold. Images supplied by Stotfold Town Council.

The Stotfold community is invited to pay their respects to the town and country's brave wartime heroes.

Friends and families are invited to visit Stotfold Cemetery, Mill Lane, on Sunday (November 10) to take part in the Remembrance service.

People will be gathering at the war memorial at 2.30pm. A special service and wreath laying will then begin at 2.45pm.

Afterwards, there will be a parade to St Mary’s Church in time for the main service to begin at 3.30pm.