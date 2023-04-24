Kerbside waste and recycling collections for Central Bedfordshire residents will change on next week’s bank holiday being held for the coronation.

Kerbside collections will be affected for the week of May 8.

Revised waste and recycling collections days:

Bin collections will be a day later after the Coronation bank holiday

> Bins usually collected on Monday, May 8 will be collected on Tuesday, May 9

> Tuesday, May 9 will be collected on Wednesday, May 10

> Wednesday, May 10 will be collected on Thursday, May 11

• Thursday, May 11 will be collected on Friday, May 12

• Friday, May 12 will be collected on Saturday, May 13

Bins should be left out for collection from 7am on the revised collection day

All kerbside refuse, recycling and food waste collections will resume as normal on Monday, May 15.

For all the other bank holidays in May kerbside waste and recycling collections will continue as normal.

All local Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Saturday, May 6, the day of the coronation. They will remain open every other day over the bank holiday period from 9am until 5pm. Last entry is 4.50pm to allow time for unloading.

A council spokesman said: “For those holding a street party, please remember to recycle all relevant materials such as drinks cans and bottles, or better still, use reusable cutlery and crockery. There may be more waste, and recycling created during this time. You may not be sure which items can and can’t be recycled, so please use the Council’s A-Z checker”.

