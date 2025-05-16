Here's who made the Sunday Times Rich List in our region - with a combined net worth of more than £18.4billion

File photo of a pile of bank notes.

The Sunday Times Rich List has revealed the eight richest people in our region – whose combined wealth tops £18.4billion.

Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire sit in the ‘East Anglia’ region for the Sunday Times’ famous list.

Kirsten Rausing tops the East Anglia list, according to this year’s edition of list, published online on May 16 and in the print edition of the newspaper on Sunday, May 18.

With her sibling, Kirsten Rausing owns a third of Tetra Laval, making her net worth £12.5 billion. But it's a fall of £120million, according to the list, which places her at number 11, nationally.

The rest of the ranking for the East of England is as follows:

2nd, Jon Hunt - estate agent - with a 2025 wealth of £1.427bn - up £3m from last year. National ranking, 114.

3rd, Alfie Best and family - caravan park owner - at £944m (down £3m). National ranking, 169.

4th, Luke and Brian Comer - developers - at £930m (up £11m). National ranking, 171.

5th, The Duke of Bedford - heir - at £884m (up £83m). National ranking, 181.

6th, Patricia Thompson and family - widow - at £847m (up £1m). National ranking, 182.

7th, The Earl of Iveagh and the Guinness family - brewing heir - at £856m (down £60). National ranking, 186.

8th, Paul Day and family - caravan park owner - at £700m (down £157m). National ranking, 220=.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the wealthiest under the age of 40, the top East Anglians were Ed Sheeran with a net work of £370m - ranking at 13th nationally; and boxer Anthony Joshua at £195m - ranking 24th nationally.

The special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 37-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 156 this year. The number of billionaires has dropped for three successive years – this year's decline is the sharpest yet.

This year’s list of 350 individuals and families together hold combined wealth of £772.8 billion — three per cent down on last year.