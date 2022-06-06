Homes evacuated after gas main ruptures and ignites in Upper Caldecote

Firefighters rushed to Pound Close after reports that a 65mm gas main had been ruptured by a mechanical digger, and then ignited by the electricity main.

Posting on Facebook, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service stated: “Crews are currently in attendance at a large incident in Pound Close, Upper Caldecote.

“Residents in the area may be temporarily affected by cuts to their gas and electricity. Some evacuations have also begun."

Fire and Rescue news.

Crews were called at 8.12am and the incident was attended by firefighters from Bedford and Sandy, as well as by the gas and electricity boards, Bedfordshire Police and representatives from the local council. The gas board helped to stem the gas leak by capping the main gas extension.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “BFRS worked quickly to isolate and extinguish the fire using one covering jet and a gas monitor. A 100m cordon was implemented by Fire Service and Police and properties within that area have been temporarily evacuated.

"The roads have also been closed off within the cordon. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue have now left the incident in the care of the Gas Board.”