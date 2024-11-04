Honour wartime heroes at Biggleswade's Remembrance Day parade this Sunday
A Remembrance Day parade will gather at the town council offices at 10am before marching at 10.20am. The assembly point is between Baystrait House and the Bus Interchange.
It will then process down Saffron Road, Hitchin Street, High Street, and Station Road, before arriving at the Market Square at around 10.35/40 am.
A Biggleswade Town Council spokeswoman, said: "The Remembrance Day service at Market Square will commence at 10.45am. We will then proceed with the laying of the wreaths."
Wreaths will be laid by civic VIP and representatives of: regular forces; territorial and reserve forces; ex-service associations, including the Royal British Legion; uniformed public services; uniformed voluntary services; cadet forces; youth organisations; and members of the public.
The parade marshall will then do the dismissal and the barriers will be opened for the cadets to march off past Poundland.