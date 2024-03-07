Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Tempsford, Wyboston, Langford and Biggleswade have been sharing their horror stories of sewage in gardens and houses with their local MP this week.

North East Beds MP Richard Fuller is calling for multi agency action to deal with the issues of sewage which have been blighting the lives of residents for too long, he said.

Some residents have been having issues with flooding since before Christmas.

After his tour of the area on Friday he said: “It is unacceptable that many residents are unable to use such everyday, but essential household amenities as their toilets, showers and washing machines.

“I am pulling together all relevant parties; Anglian Water, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire Councils and the Environment Agency to find a long term solution to these issues.”

Mr Fuller said: “Some of these things are regular issues with the current sewage system. The people of Tempsford need a long term answer. I am putting pressure on Anglian Water for a long term solution.”

He said although Anglian Water had put in a temporary pumping system, continued heavy rainfall showed the system was not fit for purpose.

Homes and gardens in Tempsford have suffered with sewage

"We need extra funding for solutions for the long term," he said. “We need a sewage network for for purpose as this part of North East Bedfordshire continues to grow.”