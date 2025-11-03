Horse and Hound magazine shortlist Sandy woman and her horse for inspiration award

Chester with his colourful rug of hand-knitted poppies, that has helped raise more than £3,000 for Keech Hospice

A woman from Sandy and her horse have been nominated for an inspiration award for their fundraising for Keech Hospice.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Wenn and her horse Chester have been shortlisted for this year’s Horse and Hound Magazine Inspiration of the Year awards.

Samantha and Chester have been nominated for their efforts in raising more than £3,000 for Keech Hospice, based in Luton, after the charity helped care for her late father Robert following his diagnosis with leukaemia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the fundraising efforts, Samantha invited people to help create a heart rug for Chester, and she was subsequently sent hundreds of hand knitted poppies through the post in the colours of Keech Hospice.

Samantha Wenn with Chester and her late father Robert

“The response we received was phenomenal, and we soon started to receive hundreds of hand knitted poppies through the post,” Samantha told the Chronicle.

”My mother soon got to work by hand sewing each poppy onto our horse Chester’s rug.

”The rug took around six months to complete, and we were then very lucky to be asked by Sandy’s Royal British Legion Branch if we would like to lead the Remembrance parade in Sandy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year Samantha and Chester are due to leading the Remembrance Day parade at St Neots in Cambridgeshire.

Samantha and Chester have previously led the Remembrance Day parade in Sandy

Samantha, who has been riding horses since the age of four, spent nine years in the Army as a driver in the Royal Logistics Corp.

She served in Afghanistan in 2010 on Operation Herrick, spent three months on HMS Ocean on the River Thames in 2012 helping with security for the London Olympic Games, and spent time with the Royal Horse Artillery in London, where she rode some of The Queen’s horses.

Earlier this year Samantha and Chester were nominated for a BBC Three Counties Radio Make a Difference award for their fundraising for Keech Hospice, coming away with a Highly Commended accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her nomination for the Horse and Hound Inspiration Award Samantha and Chester will attend a black tie ceremony held at Dallas Burston Polo Club at Southam in Warwickshire.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.