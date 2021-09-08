Hospice near Bedford calls on people in Bedfordshire to walk for lost loved ones

The Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger is urging people to join its Walk to Remember next month - to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.

The 5k Bedford event - on Sunday, October 10 - will also raise funds for the hospice in Moggerhanger which provides compassionate palliative care for people with life-limiting conditions as well as supporting their families.

You'll meet at Everards Meadow in Bedford and warm up with a fun zumba session which will be followed by a 5k walk along the Embankment and through Russell Park.

A previous Walk to Remember

Walkers will be able to place a poignant dedication along the way in honour of those special to them.

If you do it by midnight on Sunday (September 12) you can buy early bird ticket at £10 for adults and £5 for children (five to 16 years).