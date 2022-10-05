Housebuilder's donation helps Shefford care home transform garden into tranquil space

A Shefford housebuilder is supporting a local care home with the redevelopment of its outdoor facilities.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Lucas Gardens on Ivel Road, has donated £1,000 to Oak Manor to help revamp its garden and create a calming environment for residents and wildlife to enjoy.

The funds have been used to create additional features, including a new outdoor seating area and accessible paths to make it easier for residents to walk around their garden.

The cheque presentation at Oak Manor. Image: Redrow South Midlands.

Fay Gooch, home manager at Oak Manor, said: “We are delighted to receive such a kind donation from Redrow South Midlands. With a strong commitment to putting people first, we value our place within the Shefford community, and support from local businesses plays an integral role in keeping our care home facilities renovated

“Our newly renovated garden is already much loved by the residents, who now have easier access to the outdoors for relaxing and spending time among nature. We look forward to inviting Redrow South Midlands to come along and see the garden in full bloom next Spring”.

Suzanne Irons, sales director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “As members of the Shefford community, we are keen to help local organisations which make a difference to the lives of local people.

"We want to create and support thriving communities in and around the developments where we are building new homes, and supporting Oak Manor was a wonderful opportunity to do just that.

“We hope the residents enjoy their new outdoor space and look forward to visiting them soon”.