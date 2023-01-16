Author A B Morgan

Attention super sleuths! A Sandy community group is hosting a talk on 'How to Plot a Murder' with Bedfordshire author A B Morgan.

Meet the woman behind fictional works such as The Camera Lies, Stench, and Divine Poison on January 26 at 7.30pm in St Swithun's Church Rooms. Morgan's crime thrillers pull on years of experience within psychiatry, and she hopes to inspire budding writers.

A Sandy Guild spokeswoman said: "We are a group of local people offering friendship, support, and fundraising within the local community. We organise talks and demonstration evenings, held every other month. During lockdown did you wish there was a skill you could learn? If so, this could be the opportunity you are looking for."

Tickets for ‘How to Plot a Murder’ cost £8 each. Profits will go towards the guild's chosen charity for 2023, St John’s Hospice, Moggerhanger.