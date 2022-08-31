How you can share your news with the Biggleswade Chronicle
We want to hear your news!
The Biggleswade Chronicle has launched a new way for you to send us your stories.
Whether you’re taking part in a charity challenge and need a push to hit your fundraising goal, have just published a new book or achieved something great, or want to tell us what your group or organisation has been up you, we want to know about it.
All you need to do is visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/ to compile your story and send us a picture.
Don’t forget to give us plenty of notice if you’re organising an event you want publicity for.
We look forward to hearing from you.