Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected. The first 150 winning charities will be announced from June 1, with a further 150 revealed in September. Further gifts will be awarded throughout the year.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, says: “We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference so we’re asking that people give a minute of their time to nominate a cause they care about to receive an award. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and all of our available profits go to good causes. With financial strain continuing to impact many households the Movement for Good Awards represents a great way for people to continue to support causes close to their hearts, without worrying about an additional cost. Any charity can win no matter how large or small and even with just one nomination. So find a minute, jump online and nominate – because that small amount of time is invaluable for charities.”