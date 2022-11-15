Hundreds line streets to pay respects to Potton's fallen war heroes on Remembrance Sunday

A Service of Remembrance was held at the Market Square by the Reverend Alex Wheatley, Potton’s rector, and Major Christine McCutcheon, from the Salvation Army. After introductory prayers, hymns and Bible readings, the march then left the square at 10.30am to make its way to the war memorial in Sandy Road Cemetery.

Former Sergeant Dave Thompson, RAF, said: "Whatever weather we were going to have did not put off the number of people who came to our Market Square in Potton. Fortunately, the roads had been closed off, which was just as well, because most space was taken up by people anxious to take part in the moving ceremonies of the day. Last year, it was estimated by using photographic and video evidence that there were between 900 and 1,100 people present, but this year we may have exceeded that figure; the turnout was amazing!"

At the memorial, following more prayers, the names of 'Potton’s Fallen Sons' from the two World Wars and other conflicts were read by Captain David Tall, OBE, Royal Navy (retired). The captain then read out the famous verse which ends in 'We Will Remember Them'. The laying of the wreaths followed, with the Bedfordshire Deputy Lieutenant, Chris Walker MBE, laying the first one on behalf of the county. John Hobbs, Chairman of Potton Town Council, then laid one on behalf of the townsfolk of Potton, and former Sergeant Dave Thompson, RAF, laid his wreath on behalf of all Potton’s service and former servicemen and women.

The head of the parade steps out from the Market Square, led by Potton's Town Crier and Fire Brigade Chief, Carlton Avison. Image: Kieran Evetts.

Wreaths were then laid by the churches, the fire brigade, adult organisations and all the youth and children's organisations. The Last Post was played by a trumpeter from the Salvation Army, and after the two minutes' silence had been observed, he also played Reveille. After the Act of Commitment, more prayers were said and the national anthem was sung. The final blessing and dismissal closed the service but with an invitation to attend the community centre for hot drinks and snacks.

Mr Thompson concluded: "It was a wonderful morning and we proudly give our thanks to all that came to pay their respects."

Reverend Alex Wheatley opens the service. Image: Kieran Evetts.

'About five minutes later and there is no end in site to the parade!' Image: Kieran Evetts.

Councillor John Hobbs lays the Potton Town Council wreath. Image: Kieran Evetts.