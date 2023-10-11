News you can trust since 1891
Hundreds turn out to 'buy local' at autumn market in Sandy

Autumn market draws the crowds to Sandy
By Lynn Hughes
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST
Sandy’s Autumn Market last weekend was a resounding success, with hundreds of people coming out to support local creators at Sandy Town Council’s second seasonal market of the year.

Vendors’ expectations were exceeded with the huge turn-out and a wealth of goods were sold – from plants to bakes, and clothing to freshly cooked food from The Hut.

Many enjoyed the wealth of artisanal products from the 18 small businesses, whilst also sitting and having a natter over a cup of delicious coffee.

It was also a brilliant opportunity for community groups to engage with Sandy residents. Biggleswade Sandy Lions were present with their tombola lucky mug prizes and to tell members of the public about the services they offer.

Sandy Carnival were out in full force promoting next year’s event by asking the community to volunteer at and in the lead up to next year’s event on Saturday, June 15.

Groundwork East were doing some awesome glitter tattoos and had a tombola to raise money for Sandy Youth Club and finally we had RSPB inspiring young people to value nature through their activities and friendship schemes.

The crowds enjoyed some great live music from Aguma Isaac. His performance went down brilliantly with visitors, many appreciating the acoustic sounds and atmosphere.

Sandy Carnival was there to spread the word

A spokesman said: “Vendors had made excellent efforts to decorate their stalls, with autumnal leaves and products really fitting the theme. Thank you for the efforts and to everyone who helped make the event so special.”

