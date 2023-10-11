Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sandy’s Autumn Market last weekend was a resounding success, with hundreds of people coming out to support local creators at Sandy Town Council’s second seasonal market of the year.

Vendors’ expectations were exceeded with the huge turn-out and a wealth of goods were sold – from plants to bakes, and clothing to freshly cooked food from The Hut.

Many enjoyed the wealth of artisanal products from the 18 small businesses, whilst also sitting and having a natter over a cup of delicious coffee.

It was also a brilliant opportunity for community groups to engage with Sandy residents. Biggleswade Sandy Lions were present with their tombola lucky mug prizes and to tell members of the public about the services they offer.

Sandy Carnival were out in full force promoting next year’s event by asking the community to volunteer at and in the lead up to next year’s event on Saturday, June 15.

Groundwork East were doing some awesome glitter tattoos and had a tombola to raise money for Sandy Youth Club and finally we had RSPB inspiring young people to value nature through their activities and friendship schemes.

The crowds enjoyed some great live music from Aguma Isaac. His performance went down brilliantly with visitors, many appreciating the acoustic sounds and atmosphere.

