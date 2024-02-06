The woman was sexually assaulted

The hunt is on for a teenage sex attacker after a woman was assaulted on Mill Lane in Biggleswade last month.

At around 10.55am on 26 January, the victim was walking along Hitchin Street when she noticed she was being followed. After turning into Mill Lane the woman was then inappropriately touched by a teenage boy who then fled the scene back towards Hitchin Street.

The boy is described as being around 5ft 7” and was wearing a black puffer jacket and black jogging bottoms. He kept his hood up throughout the incident.

PC Alex Brown said: “This was a concerning incident which has understandably left the victim feeling distressed.

“We are appealing to anyone that was in the area or driving along these roads at the time of the incident to come forward with information, or dashcam footage that may support our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it via the force’s online reporting centre at beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, quoting 40/4855/24.