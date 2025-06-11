"I would be happy to live here for the rest of my life" New Meppershall Care Home celebrates good rating from Care Quality Commission

Stock photo of an older person holding hands with a carer

A care home in Meppershall is celebrating after being handed a good result after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

New Meppershall was rated good overall, and also picked up ‘good’ ratings in each of the inspection categories for being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Pressbeau Group took over the care home in 2014 after it had been shut down amid serious safety concerns.

And after a huge refurbishment, it’s proud of the transformation of the home, which supports older people who may be living with dementia, disabilities or nursing needs.

In its report, the CQC praised the home for providing safe, responsive, and person-centred care to its residents.

During the inspection, residents and their families shared feedback about the care and support received, saying they felt safe and well looked after receiving “outstanding levels of care”.

Relatives highlighted that their loved ones were consistently kept informed and involved in their care decisions.

Inspectors noted that there were enough staff available to support people’s individual care needs and social well-being – and residents said staff responded quickly when help was needed, and that team members regularly checked in on them, actively listened, and provided compassionate care.

The report also highlighted the opportunities to take part in a range of activities.

It stated: “This included an intergenerational easter egg hunt activity with children from a local child-minding group, singing sessions, baking and opportunities to participate in exercise-related activities. Evidence showed that people were regularly supported in participating in community-based activities. For example, recently people have visited the zoo, air museum, pub and palaces. Within the home, people also had opportunities to participate in baking, yoga and board games.”

And residents spoke about how staff were always “popping in” to chat.

Meanwhile, the report also found feedback was routinely sought from residents and their families with the service taking action based on what it hears – while nutritional needs were consistently met.

One happy resident commented: “I would be happy to live here for the rest of my life.”

While the report did fine some ares for improvement related to how staff documented incidents, it noted that it had not impacted people and added: “The provider was receptive to our feedback and was able to evidence immediate improvement or assure us of planned actions they would take.”

Home Manager Viviana Budai said: “We are incredibly proud of our team for their dedication and the compassionate care they provide every day. The feedback from the inspection truly reflects our commitment to supporting our residents to live happy, safe, and fulfilling lives.”