Ickwell youngsters celebrate opening of new adventure play area

Left to right: Holly Wilkinson (11), Toby Valentine (3), Felix Valentine (6), Ben Irvine-Wright (9) and Isabelle Pickard (4)

Youngsters in Ickwell have been celebrating after a brand new adventure play area opened on the Green.

And amongst its young visitors are some of the seven children who live in four cottages on the north side of Ickwell Green - none of which, until recently, had been home to any children for half a century.

Following a safety inspection last week, the fencing came down on Northlll Parish Council's new adventure play area, which was commissioned from specialists Playdale Ltd, a Cumbrian family firm.

The budget for the play area was £20,000, with a third of that coming from Central Beds Council.

The imaginatively designed climbing frames and swing have been in almost constant use since.

And it's not just the children who are thrilled - former leader of Central Beds Council, councillor Tricia Turner MBE is also delighted.

She was one of the founders of Ickwell Pre-School Playgroup in 1966, and the opening of the play area marks the realisation of an ambition she has held for more than 55 years.