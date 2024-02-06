Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Sandy's most iconic buildings is safe for another five years.

Sandye Place has been again confirmed as an Asset of Community Value by its owners Central Bedfordshire Council. A former school on the site was closed in September 2019 but the land and the 18th century mansion had already been made an ACV for five years in November 2018 after campaigning by Sandy Historical Research Group (SHRG) and Sandy Town Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then the Grade II listed building has been used for a limited number of set piece occasions such as the Sandy Carnival and local celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the coronation of King Charles.

The decision means Sandye Place has some protection from redevelopment

The first five year period expired in November 2023, and there was concern among campaigners that it might not be renewed given the limited use the community has been allowed to make of the site since the closure of the Academy. An application for a new registration was submitted during October 2023, again in the name of SHRG but with the full support of the Town Council and with a testimonial from the organisers of the Sandy Show.

Richard Barlow, secretary of SHRG said: “It is one of the really attractive bits of Sandy and we would really like it to be a community asset for community purposes. It is a beautiful historic site and should be preserved and maintained.”

"As we said five years ago, Sandye Place is a historic site right in the heart of our town, and the whole community has an interest in preserving the opportunities for sport, recreation, and public events which it provides. Our application for renewed Asset of Community Value status highlighted how important Sandye Place can continue to be for everyone in Sandy. Gaining this status doesn’t guarantee the future of Sandye Place, but it means that any proposal to sell the site would trigger a formal opportunity for the Sandy community as a whole to discuss and debate the matter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement