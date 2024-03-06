‘I’ll never drive again’ says man in pothole dispute with Central Bedfordshire Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly driver has vowed never to get behind the wheel of a car again after his car was damaged twice by potholes on a Shefford road.

And Michael May has slammed Central Bedfordshire Council for taking nine months to deny his claim of more than £600 after his car was badly damaged in May last year.

The 81-year-old regularly travelled from his home in Hitchen for Sunday lunch with his son in Bedford, using the A600 between Deadmans Cross and Chicksands.

But on May 14 last year while travelling back home his car hit a pothole, damaging a spring which blew one of his tyres. He needed roadside assistance to move his car and has since decided he will give up driving.

"I'm completely traumatised,” he said. “It was terrible really, I was stranded in the middle of nowhere. I can't believe they have rejected the claim. I really thought there wouldn’t be a problem. There were two potholes and the council sealed them up afterwards. There were so many potholes in that area.”

It was the second time Mr May had damaged his car on that stretch of road but the first time he had put in a claim.

The claim was passed on to Dolmans Insurance by Central Bedfordshire Council, which told Mr May an increase in claims had created a delay in dealing with the case. It said: “Unfortunately, your incident/claim follows a higher number of claims than usual following the 2022/23 winter period and snowfall, hence the current backlog with the Highways department providing us with their records for review in order to assess each and every claim”.

And rejecting the claim last month it said: “We are not disputing that you had an accident on the 14 May 2023 and sustained damage to your motor vehicle. The council are not legally obliged to ensure the highway network is free from alleged defects at all times. Their obligation is to have in place a reasonable system of inspection and repair. We believe this is the case here.

“Whilst we are very sorry that you had this unfortunate accident, we regret to advise that we do not consider the council to be liable to pay you compensation in this instance.”

Mr May said he was now considering taking his case to the small claims court. “I will not rest till I get the right result. It has put me off driving completely," he said.