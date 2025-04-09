'I'm sharing my story to help keep kids on the straight and narrow' Shefford dad pens book about his time behind bars
Dan Gaze, 41, has laid bare his darkest days in 'Bouncer Prison School', which details his journey from bodyguard to high security inmate at just 18.
But determined Dan didn't give up – and all proceeds from the book will go towards Dan Gaze Support Service, an organisation he founded later in life to support teenagers in need.
Dan said: "I truly believe that I have led the life I've had – with the trauma and prison – so I can help young people today.
"They are the future of our country, and if we don't invest in them, there's going to be problems.
"I want to give people some hope that the world is not against them – that they can change their life."
Growing up was tough for Dan, who was "rejected" by his father and expelled from both primary and secondary school.
"Life in prison is not a holiday camp," he said: "Realising you're on a 23-hour 'bang up' with no electricity; realising how bad the mental health was, and how people acted with self harm; realising how low they had to be coming back in – because life was so hard on the outside."
After his release, Dan "made it his goal" keep other youngsters on the straight and narrow.
He went on to become a youth worker, teaching assistant, and assistant head – before setting up his own mentoring business, Dan Gaze Support Service.
"We're there for any young person that wants some help," he explained. "That's the most important thing. Not to categorise anyone and never to stereotype.
"Whether you're SEN or mainstream, if you've been exploited, involved in drugs, no matter who you are, we will listen."
The support service has a team of 15, including counsellors, teachers, and people from a SEN background, who work across schools in Beds and Herts. It has also offered music activities and sporting projects for young people in the holidays.
And Dan decided that publishing his autobiography could be an opportunity to boost its funds.
"I have a YouTube channel where I talk about my life, and I thought, 'why don't I put pen to paper?" he said.
Dan, who is dyslexic, spent two years working with his family friend and ghost writer, Sian Taylor, sending his memories via Voice Note.
"It was cleansing and traumatic listening back, but it's got to be heard, and Sian captured it perfectly," said Dan. "I offered her ten percent of the profits but she will be donating it, too."
Dan, a father of three, would love the wider Biggleswade community to spread the word about his book.
He wishes to thank everyone who has supported his journey along the way, including his partner, family, and former colleagues.
Giving a final piece of advice, he concluded: "Never beat yourself up for your mistakes. Find the positives from the negatives and learn from them."
Bouncer Prison School is available in paperback and via Kindle on Amazon.
Email [email protected] to contact Dan Gaze Support Service.
