'I'm sharing my story to help keep kids on the straight and narrow' Shefford dad pens book about his time behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Shefford father who spent time behind bars has penned an autobiography to inspire troubled youngsters to turn their lives around.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Gaze, 41, has laid bare his darkest days in 'Bouncer Prison School', which details his journey from bodyguard to high security inmate at just 18.

But determined Dan didn't give up – and all proceeds from the book will go towards Dan Gaze Support Service, an organisation he founded later in life to support teenagers in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan said: "I truly believe that I have led the life I've had – with the trauma and prison – so I can help young people today.

Dan Gaze with his new book, Bouncer Prison School. Image: Dan Gaze.

"They are the future of our country, and if we don't invest in them, there's going to be problems.

"I want to give people some hope that the world is not against them – that they can change their life."

Growing up was tough for Dan, who was "rejected" by his father and expelled from both primary and secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Life in prison is not a holiday camp," he said: "Realising you're on a 23-hour 'bang up' with no electricity; realising how bad the mental health was, and how people acted with self harm; realising how low they had to be coming back in – because life was so hard on the outside."

After his release, Dan "made it his goal" keep other youngsters on the straight and narrow.

He went on to become a youth worker, teaching assistant, and assistant head – before setting up his own mentoring business, Dan Gaze Support Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're there for any young person that wants some help," he explained. "That's the most important thing. Not to categorise anyone and never to stereotype.

"Whether you're SEN or mainstream, if you've been exploited, involved in drugs, no matter who you are, we will listen."

The support service has a team of 15, including counsellors, teachers, and people from a SEN background, who work across schools in Beds and Herts. It has also offered music activities and sporting projects for young people in the holidays.

And Dan decided that publishing his autobiography could be an opportunity to boost its funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a YouTube channel where I talk about my life, and I thought, 'why don't I put pen to paper?" he said.

Dan, who is dyslexic, spent two years working with his family friend and ghost writer, Sian Taylor, sending his memories via Voice Note.

"It was cleansing and traumatic listening back, but it's got to be heard, and Sian captured it perfectly," said Dan. "I offered her ten percent of the profits but she will be donating it, too."

Dan, a father of three, would love the wider Biggleswade community to spread the word about his book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wishes to thank everyone who has supported his journey along the way, including his partner, family, and former colleagues.

Giving a final piece of advice, he concluded: "Never beat yourself up for your mistakes. Find the positives from the negatives and learn from them."

Bouncer Prison School is available in paperback and via Kindle on Amazon.

Email [email protected] to contact Dan Gaze Support Service.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.