In Pictures: Bedfordshire children celebrate World Book Day 2025

Youngsters from Leighton Buzzard, Biggleswade and Bedford let their imaginations flow as they created some colourful costumes for the charity event.

The county saw characters from ‘Where’s Wally?’ and Willy Wonka to Wednesday and the Wizard of Oz gang, as pupils honoured their favourite fictional heroes.

World Book Day is a “reading for fun” charity based in the UK and Ireland which aims to offer “every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own”. Click here to find out more.

Violet Beauregarde Arielle Holland, four, of Leighton Buzzard, dressed up as Violet from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for World Book Day at Greenleas Lower School. Photo: Glen Holland

Forky Scarlett, five, of Leighton Buzzard, dressed up as Forky from Toy Story 4. Photo: Beverley Sawyer

Stacey Fenton Brooke, ten, of Bedford, as Dotty from the Dork series of books. She also cleverly made her very own book prop. Brooke is an avid reader - often caught reading for two hours a night - and loves creative writing. Photo: Dotty