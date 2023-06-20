Huge attendance and glorious weather​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ensured event was a success

Hundreds of people turned out in glorious sunshine to support Biggleswade Carnival’s Parade on Saturday as the colourful Toys and Games themed procession wound its way through the town.

The parade, which featured business trailers, classic and vintage vehicles, and people on foot, bikes, and scooters, set off from the Weatherley Centre at 2pm, following a route via Eagle Farm Road, London Road, Elm Road, Mead End, past Biggleswade Academy into the High Street which hosted a fun fair, and on to Biggleswade United FC’s ground.

This year the parade was dedicated to the late Jim Brady, a longstanding volunteer, committee member and former chair of the Biggleswade Carnival committee.

A carnival spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to everyone that made the parade possible on Saturday, It was a hot 2.6miles but I think you’ll agree the participants did the town proud.”

Carnival month also featured the popular annual Duck Race which attracted a huge entry with visitors enjoying a fantastic family day out.

Plastic ducks were raced along the River Ivel on Sunday, June 11, as part of the run up to the annual carnival parade.

There was a performance from the Shannon express choir, demonstrations from Biggleswade fire brigade, exhibition by Biggleswade history society, along with a fair, range of stalls, mini disco, colouring competition, tombola and games.

Proceeds were raised for carnival charities.

The build up to the big event on Saturday also featured a darts tournament, which was won by Lee Smith And Brian Arris, who donated their winnings to the Biggleswade community carnival.

The fun continues this week with a touch rugby competition, Bingo Night, and a Grand Finale at Biggleswade Social Club on Sunday, June 25, with prizes up for grabs in a grand draw and children’s disco.

Special thanks go to: Biggleswade Fire Station, JST Transport, sea cadets, Sapphire Hair and Beauty Academy, George C Photography, the carnival court – Callum Hoar, Leona Smith, Moses Doyle, Rose Gadsby – Biggleswade United Football Club, Ivel Valley, Everyone Active, BATS, Shuttleworth, Biggleswade scouting groups, Starlight Discos, Biggleswade girl guiding groups, HBC Logistics, Fireaway Pizza, The Weatherley Centre, Shefford Majorettes, Berkley car owners group, James w Harris & Sons, Biggleswade Town Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, NR Daws insurance, Franks Ices, Stratton School, Alan Price, the committee and junior committee.

