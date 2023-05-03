In Pictures: May Day celebrations in Ickwell keep centuries old traditions alive

The event included maypole dancing and crowning of the May Queen

The crowds turned out for Ickwell’s annual May Day Fair on Monday.

New May Queen Tierney Fox was crowned, and attended by Freya Hodson, who presented the garland and Lily Dawson who presented the sceptre. Tierney was crowned by outgoing May Queen Kiera McGilley.

The procession set off from The Crown pub in Northill, towards Ickwell Green, and there was country dancing and dancing around the maypole from children from Northill and Old Warden, alongside those who attend the village schools.

Morris dancers entertained the crowds and there were stalls, refreshments and fun for all the family.

The Ickwell celebrations go back at least 450 years.

Organisers said: “Special thanks to all the children who took part and danced so beautifully, we're very proud of you all.

“Sincere thanks also to all the volunteers and helpers who gave up their time to make the festival possible. There are a lot of you who all help to make the day happen and we really do appreciate your support.”

Photos of the event were taken by student event photographer Will. You can find him on his website or on instagram.

