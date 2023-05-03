News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
3 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
8 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
9 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
Adults dance round the Maypole. Pic: Willow PhotographyAdults dance round the Maypole. Pic: Willow Photography
Adults dance round the Maypole. Pic: Willow Photography

In Pictures: May Day celebrations in Ickwell keep centuries old traditions alive

The event included maypole dancing and crowning of the May Queen

By Lynn Hughes
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:47 BST

The crowds turned out for Ickwell’s annual May Day Fair on Monday.

New May Queen Tierney Fox was crowned, and attended by Freya Hodson, who presented the garland and Lily Dawson who presented the sceptre. Tierney was crowned by outgoing May Queen Kiera McGilley.

The procession set off from The Crown pub in Northill, towards Ickwell Green, and there was country dancing and dancing around the maypole from children from Northill and Old Warden, alongside those who attend the village schools.

Morris dancers entertained the crowds and there were stalls, refreshments and fun for all the family.

The Ickwell celebrations go back at least 450 years.

Organisers said: “Special thanks to all the children who took part and danced so beautifully, we're very proud of you all.

“Sincere thanks also to all the volunteers and helpers who gave up their time to make the festival possible. There are a lot of you who all help to make the day happen and we really do appreciate your support.”

Photos of the event were taken by student event photographer Will. You can find him on his website or on instagram.

Youngsters in yellow brightened up the day

1. Ickwell May Day

Youngsters in yellow brightened up the day Photo: Willow Photography

Photo Sales
Local children took part in the festivities

2. Ickwell May Day

Local children took part in the festivities Photo: Willow Photography

Photo Sales
Dancing at the festivities

3. Ickwell May Day

Dancing at the festivities Photo: Willow Photography

Photo Sales
Dancing round the maypole is an ancient tradition

4. Ickwell May Day

Dancing round the maypole is an ancient tradition Photo: Willow Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:QueenOrganisersThe Crown