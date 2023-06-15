News you can trust since 1891
Scout volunteer Pete teaches a Cub Scout Archery

In pictures: More than 800 scouts from Biggleswade and district enjoy their first big camp since Covid

They enjoyed activitites from solving crimes with a CSI expert to arts and crafts
By David MoultContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST

Over 800 scouts from across Biggleswade and district attended their first big camp since the Covid pandemic.

Boyd Field scout site in Henlow was packed with activities, from solving crimes with a CSI expert, petting animals, to arts and crafts, giant inflatables, bushcraft skills and more.

Cub scout Abigail said: “I had the most fun on the inflatables with my friends” with Ella enjoying the “Archery because I felt like I was Merida from Disney’s Brave."

The Bigg Weekender happens every few years to get scouts together, make new friends and have fun. There was a traditional campfire with songs, tomahawk throwing, science activities, yoga, making music with junk, as well as a ‘Taskmaster’ style challenges, similar to the hit Channel 4 show.

The Biggleswade Community Policing team came to say hello to the scouts with their police vehicle and answer questions. An international area was popular, run by 40 Scouts from across Bedfordshire who next month will take part in the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Korea with 5,000 other UK Scouts.

This all comes as Biggleswade and District Scouts were awarded the biggest youth growth in the county. This includes its newest section of squirrels who are aged four to six.

Lead volunteer David Moult had high praise for the support available for the weekend event: “With a weekend packed full of activities, it would not have been possible without our volunteers, who not only had fun themselves, but provided skills for life for hundreds of our local young people”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “I am excited to see scout numbers continue to rise across the UK and the big reason for this are the adventures made possible by the amazing volunteers from Biggleswade and District Scouts. Whether it’s the opportunity to be involved with some incredible adventures, learn practical life, outdoor and teamwork skills, or helping to improve their local communities Scouts and Volunteers have a brilliant time!”

Volunteering with Scouting is fun, can be flexible and has a wide range of support needed, from cooking to finances, as well as providing #SkillsForLife for young people and adult alike. Get in touch and find out more at [email protected] or the Facebook page: Biggleswade District Scouts.

Two Squirrel Scouts ready for Junk Percussion

1. Making music

Two Squirrel Scouts ready for Junk Percussion Photo: Submitted

Hundreds of scouts around the campfire

2. Round the campfire

Hundreds of scouts around the campfire Photo: Submitted

Lead volunteers David and Tracey have a lesson in Junk Percussion

3. Noisy fun

Lead volunteers David and Tracey have a lesson in Junk Percussion Photo: Submitted

Arlesey explorer scouts are Bigg Weekender Taskmaster champions

4. Taskmaster

Arlesey explorer scouts are Bigg Weekender Taskmaster champions Photo: Submitted

