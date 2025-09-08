In pictures: Sandy Garden and Craft Show a blooming success

More than 500 visitors checked out the displays at the Sandy Garden and Craft Show in August – with entries from as far afield as Spalding.

And there were 26 new exhibitors with one – Dai Lewis – picking up two awards in his first show.

Andrew Havergal, from the show’s committee, explained that a lack of rain had made it difficult for growing vegetables – but the sunshine had been a great bonus for flowers, wit hthe dahlias in particular putting on a stunning display.

Sheppard’s Farm Shop supported the event, and Caroline Sheppard was thrilled to be invited to make the presentations to the winners of each class. At the end of the presentations a special award, the Mrs Vera Barber Tray, was presented to Michael Scott, the Sandy Garden and Craft Show President and his wife Lynda for their services to the show over many years.

Andrew Havergal presented a floral gift on behalf of the committee to VIP Guest, Caroline Sheppard, for her sterling work in presenting the prizes.

For over 150 years the Sandy Show has been planned, arranged and run by volunteers who, each year, try their best to develop a show that the Sandy community and surrounding areas will enjoy. They aim to encourage more people to come together in a love of making, baking and growing.

If you would like to support the Show either through volunteering or by joining the committee, please contact [email protected]

1 . Sandy Garden and Craft Show Just some of the brilliant bakes. Photo: Neil Darlow Photo Sales

2 . Sandy Garden and Craft Show Judging the blooms. Photo: Neil Darlow Photo Sales

3 . Sandy Garden and Craft Show Checking out the exhibits Photo: Neil Darlow Photo Sales

4 . Sandy Garden and Craft Show It's not just about fruit and veg! Photo: Neil Darlow Photo Sales