The event in Market Square commemorated the joint 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day, and included musical performances from the Somewhere 2 Sing adult choir and a brass band.

Other activities included a Punch and Judy show for children, and entertainment with a 1940s and 1950s theme.

Biggleswade Mayor Jonathan Woodhead and the Deputy Mayor of Erlensee, the German town with which Biggleswade is twinned, were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Among the highlights of the day was a ceremonial tree planting of a ginkgo tree, also known as a maidenhair tree.

The gingko is classified as an endangered species, and generally grows to between 66 and 115 feet.

It was planted at Kitelands Recreation Ground by Deputy Mayor of Erlensee Renate Tonecker-Bos.

Attendees embraced the spirit of the day dressing up in 1940s outfits ranging from military uniforms to classic dresses.

Reflecting on the day a town council spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who made the day so meaningful.

“Whether you danced in the square, dressed up, volunteered, or simply came along to show your support, you played a part in a very special moment in Biggleswade’s history.”

1 . Victory Day Dignitaries watch on as the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day are celebrated in the Market Square in Biggleswade Photo: Richard Southan Photo Sales

2 . Victory Day Children got involved in the show Photo: Richard Southan Photo Sales

3 . Victory Day The Somewhere 2 Sing adult choir perform during the Victory Day celebration event in Biggleswade Photo: Richard Southan Photo Sales