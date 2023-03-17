News you can trust since 1891
Increased water pressure and fewer leaks on the way for Biggleswade homes

Anglian Water valve installation project will bring benefits, meeting told

By Euan Duncan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT

Water pressure should improve for “a significant number of households” in Biggleswade with fewer leaks, once Anglian Water installs a suitable valve, a meeting heard.

Just over ten per cent of Biggleswade’s residential and business population should benefit from this work, according to a report to the town council.

The local authority owns a piece of land named The Spinney on Dells Lane, with an electrical substation on it, said the report.

“This open space is currently used by residents for recreation and dog walking. Fauna, flora and wildlife are present at The Spinney, including an endangered plant species the Milk Vetch.

“Research by officers concluded there are no signs of the Milk Vetch on that area.”

Anglian Water’s subcontractors informed the council they require this parcel of land to install a pressure reducing valve, explained the report.

The subcontractors initially requested permission “to drive vehicles on to the site to begin ground penetrating radar surveys to establish if it’s suitable”.

They advised this work “will improve water pressure to a significant number” of local homes, while suggesting “a goodwill remuneration of about £200 for landscaping”.

The council’s deputy administration and HR manager Sian van der Merwe said: “Anglian Water also wrote to say there would be a road closure to Dell Lane by the Spinney, with a three-way traffic light system in place.”

Town councillor David Albone said: “This should improve water pressure for quite a few houses in the town. It seems the last site available which is workable. We shouldn’t oppose it.

“The contractor has suggested a goodwill payment of £200 for landscaping. That won’t go very far, although there’s no obligation to give anything. It would be nice to see a larger sum than that.”

Deputy mayor Madeline Russell asked: “Could we add that we’re disappointed it’s going to take 15 working days to do this work on a busy road?”

Ms van de Merwe replied: “Those aren’t consecutive days, but split up. The trial excavation is five working days and the valve installation ten days, separated by a design and procurement period of six to eight weeks.”

CBC Conservative Biggleswade North councillor Ian Bond said: “Anglian Water have amazing powers, but it still has to pay compensation and reinstate.

“It’s not unreasonable to expect landscaping and for everything to be restored to our satisfaction. Normally there would be photographs taken before the project starts and after it’s completed.”

Town councillor Mark Knight suggested officers take photos of the area before any work begins.

“If the land is depreciated by the works, you’re entitled to compensation,” he explained. “If you can’t agree that amount, you have to go to a land tribunal.

“Given that we’ll have a loss of utility with an area of land concreted over effectively, it should be substantially higher than £200. We’ve the right to get it independently valued and Anglian Water will pay for that.”

Councillors approved the project, but want more landscaping and details of how long Dells Lane will be subject to temporary traffic lights.

