Anne Elliott-Flockhart and her son Miles who are holding a tea party in Sandy Scout Hall to fundraise for the Eve Appeal, a charity that supports ground-breaking research into gynaecological cancers

It’s 16 years since Anne Elliott-Flockhart lost her mum to ovarian cancer but never a day goes by when she doesn’t think about her.

“She was only 51,” Anne says. “And I’d never even heard of the disease until she was diagnosed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then, the mother-of-one has been fundraising for the Eve Appeal, a charity which funds ground-breaking research into gynaecological cancers.

One of the inspirational cakes made for a previous fundraising tea party

This year she’s holding a tea party in the Scout Hut. It takes place tomorrow (Saturday, March 25) from 10am – 12 noon).

Anne’s 18-year-old son Miles doesn’t really remember his grandmother but he’s always been a great support for his mum’s charity challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She started off holding tea parties at her home in Mill Lane, then held a bingo and disco event in 2019.

During Covid the intrepid fundraiser completed a run and cycle ride as well as organising online quizzes and raffles. And Miles – a pupil at Samuel Whitbread Academy – took part in a run with a friend.

Last year Anne held a tea party in the town hall and raised £2,031.

This year, she’s hoping to beat that sum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She says what she misses most about her mum is talking to her about books. “She loved reading and we’d discuss the books we’d read,” Anne explains.

“And I don’t think she ever realised how many lives she’d touched. At her funeral it was standing room only.”

For more information about the tea party contact [email protected]