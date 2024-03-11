Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don’t miss the chance to spend an evening with bestselling children’s author Julia Jarman who will be chatting about her first novel for adults, The Widows’ Wine Club.

The event, hosted by Central Beds Council Libraries service, will be held at Shefford Library on March 21.

A spokesperson said: "Julia is well known for her children’s books, having always written for and about the children in her life.

“However lockdown changed all that and Julia, who lives alone, found herself with no one to talk to, except her cat and so felt a bit lonely. Every cloud has a silver lining they say and for Julia it was the time and space to complete a novel she had started several years ago after her husband died.”

The Widow's Wine Club features three widows, sweary Viv, straight-laced Janet, and glamorous Zelda, who are unlikely friends until they bond over a bottle of wine, shared experience and a determination to enjoy life. The sequel, Widows on the Wine Path, is due to be published next month, with another book tentatively called Widows Waive the Rules, lso in the pipeline.

“Join us chatting to Julia about her motivation for and experience of writing for adults as well as an update on what's next for Viv, Janet and Zelda.”

Tickets cost £5 per person (including a glass of wine or soft drink) and are available from Shefford Library or via eventbrite (booking fee applies).