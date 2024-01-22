The sponsored swim is on February 10

It’s a busy start to the year for the 2065 Biggleswade Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

On January 31 the cadets are holding an open evening, followed by a sponsored swim on February 10 to raise funds for the Rotary club and the squadron.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The open evening is for anyone aged between 12 to 17 in school Year 8 or above who is looking to do something different with their evenings and weekends.

If you have an interest in aviation, shooting, leadership, adventure training, space and much more, then the open evening is from 7.30pm at the headquarters at ATC HQ off Shortmead Street in Biggleswade.

On Saturday, February 10, the squadron is taking part in the Rotary club’s sponsored swimathon event at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Biggleswade. A team of six cadets and staff will swim for an hour to help raise money for the Rotary club and the squadron.

A spokesman described the squadron as “a youth organisation aimed to providing opportunities and experiences to the next generation. Our work is driven by a passionate volunteer staff team who dedicate their time to provide useful skills and training.”

Advertisement

Advertisement