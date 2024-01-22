Join in the fun at Biggleswade air cadets - with sponsored swim and open evening
It’s a busy start to the year for the 2065 Biggleswade Squadron RAF Air Cadets.
On January 31 the cadets are holding an open evening, followed by a sponsored swim on February 10 to raise funds for the Rotary club and the squadron.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The open evening is for anyone aged between 12 to 17 in school Year 8 or above who is looking to do something different with their evenings and weekends.
If you have an interest in aviation, shooting, leadership, adventure training, space and much more, then the open evening is from 7.30pm at the headquarters at ATC HQ off Shortmead Street in Biggleswade.
Are you taking part in the Swimathon? Or do you have another community story to share with us? Submit it online here.
On Saturday, February 10, the squadron is taking part in the Rotary club’s sponsored swimathon event at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Biggleswade. A team of six cadets and staff will swim for an hour to help raise money for the Rotary club and the squadron.
A spokesman described the squadron as “a youth organisation aimed to providing opportunities and experiences to the next generation. Our work is driven by a passionate volunteer staff team who dedicate their time to provide useful skills and training.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can donate here to the Swimathon team. Meanwhile, you can register your interest or arrange a visit for the open evening by filling out the forms online here emailing [email protected] or texting 'JOINUS' to 07701 307952.