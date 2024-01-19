Join in the happy birthday bash for Biggleswade animal charity celebrating 40 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An animal charity which helps rescue animals in Bedfordshire is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an 80s bash.

RATS, which has a charity shop in Biggleswade, is holding the special event at Alswick Hall in Buntingford on March 1.

RATS stands for Rehoming Animal Telephone Service and is a small, completely self-funded, animal rehoming charity based in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire which provides love, care and protection for unwanted and abandoned dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs and looks for committed, loving homes for the animals and never put a healthy animal down.

The cats section of the charity is based in Bedfordshire, alongside the small mammals team, which looks after abandoned rabbits, guinea pigs and the odd gerbil or hamster. Its’ charity shop is in Market Square in Biggleswade.

The team continues to help as many animals as it can, and they urge people looking for a new addition to their family to come to them first, before heading to a pet shop.

Tickets for the 80s ball are currently being sold to the public for £59.29 each and can be bought by searching ‘RATS Animal Rescue’ on www.TicketSource.co.uk/ There will be a free glass of bucks fizz on arrival, a promise of a night of immersive entertainment and surprises, sweet and savoury grazing boards, a live band, 80s fancy dress, a raffle and a retro sweet station and fully stocked bar