Just one applicant for role of Bedfordshire's top cop - and it's the acting chief constable

There was just one applicant to take over the role of Bedfordshire Police’s new chief constable.

But PCC Festus Akinbusoye says he’s the preferred candidate because he’s the best – and not because he was the only option.

In July, Garry Forsyth announced his intention to retire as Bedfordshire Police’s chief constable.

PCC Festus Akinbusoye (L) with Acting Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst

His permanent replacement will take up the post on January 4,2023.

A Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel’s Chief Constable Confirmation Hearing was held on Monday ( December 12) to ask the police and crime commissioner’s (PCC) preferred candidate questions on how they would approach the role.

A report on the recruitment process that was presented to the panel said that just one application was received, which was from the current acting chief constable, Trevor Rodenhurst

This was a point picked up by councillor Neil Bunyan (Central Bedfordshire). He said: “This is probably a question for the police and crime commissioner rather than yourself, it’s unfair to ask you [Rodnehurst].

“You are the preferred candidate because you’re the only candidate.

“Is there a lack of suitable candidates in the area, or is there a lack of suitable candidates in the [police]force as a whole,” he asked the PCC, Festus Akinbusoye.

The PCC replied: “Well in my opinion Trevor is my preferred candidate because he’s the best candidate.

“You may say, ‘well he is the best of one’.

“In my 20 months in the role now, I have been sounding out to look at the talent out there, and in my opinion Trevor is miles ahead in many, many ways in terms of what we need in Bedfordshire.

“So I have no issues whatsoever with the number of people who applied.

“I think most senior officers would agree that there’s an issue with the pipeline,” he said.

“The pipeline wasn’t as strong as it could be and I know that there are several other vacancies that are now being filled that they had one or two candidates, some probably had three maximum, and this is not very unusual.

“I want to just reassure residents that having spent some time listening and sounding out [senior officers] who are out there, in my opinion I’m pleased that Trevor chose to apply.

“I believe that we are going to have the right person for the job for what we need here in Bedfordshire,” he said.

